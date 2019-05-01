Castleford Tigers name Cheyse Blair in 19-man squad for Warrington game

Castleford Tigers head coach has included new signing Cheyse Blair in his 19-man squad for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves.

Blair, who has just arrived from Australia and was shown around the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the first time this morning, goes straight into the squad as the only change from last week.

He replaces the injured James Clare for the game kicking off at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at 7.45pm on Friday.

Tickets are available from both of the Tigers retail stores and online.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:

24. Cory Aston

35. Cheyse Blair

21. Mitch Clark

34. Chris Clarkson

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

29. Jacques O’Neill

28. Lewis Peachey

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

29. Calum Turner

8. Liam Watts