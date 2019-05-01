Castleford Tigers name Cheyse Blair in 19-man squad for Warrington game

Castleford Tigers head coach has included new signing Cheyse Blair in his 19-man squad for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves.
Blair, who has just arrived from Australia and was shown around the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the first time this morning, goes straight into the squad as the only change from last week.
He replaces the injured James Clare for the game kicking off at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at 7.45pm on Friday.
Tickets are available from both of the Tigers retail stores and online.
Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:
24. Cory Aston
35. Cheyse Blair
21. Mitch Clark
34. Chris Clarkson
5. Greg Eden
25. Tuoyo Egodo
23. Will Maher
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
29. Jacques O’Neill
28. Lewis Peachey
34. Daniel Smith
6. Jake Trueman
29. Calum Turner
8. Liam Watts