Castleford Tigers name unchanged squad for Salford game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the first time this season after selecting his side for Friday's game at Salford Red Devils.

The Tigers head over to the AJ Bell Stadium with tickets and coach travel available for the game at both the Tigers retail stores and online.

With no new injuries and no players back from injury, Powell has named the same 19-man squad as for last week's game against Hull.

The squad is:

24. Cory Aston

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts