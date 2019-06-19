Castleford Tigers name unchanged squad for Salford game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named an unchanged 19-man squad for the first time this season after selecting his side for Friday's game at Salford Red Devils.
The Tigers head over to the AJ Bell Stadium with tickets and coach travel available for the game at both the Tigers retail stores and online.
With no new injuries and no players back from injury, Powell has named the same 19-man squad as for last week's game against Hull.
The squad is:
24. Cory Aston
35. Cheyse Blair
2. James Clare
33. Chris Clarkson
18. Matt Cook
5. Greg Eden
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
16. Junior Moors
32. Jordan Rankin
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
34. Daniel Smith
6. Jake Trueman
8. Liam Watts