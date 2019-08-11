Castleford Tigers need to relax more says head coach Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell wants his side to start enjoying themselves on the field again.

Powell admitted his side were not at their best despite getting the two points they were after against London Broncos and felt the players were nervous although they had already beaten Super League’s bottom side twice in 2019.

He said: “I think the whole game was a little bit frustrating.

“We looked a little bit nervous and it was tight (in the first half). They were defending all right and we weren’t playing great. The game was really slow and we just couldn’t quite get ourselves going.

“We were better in the second half, but I don’t think it was ever a great game – it was too slow for that.

“I just said to the players we need to relax and find a way of enjoying ourselves on the field because we are certainly not at the moment and we’ve got to try to make that happen.

“It was played on a Saturday night, the crowd was low and it wasn’t a great atmosphere. We didn’t help that certainly and overall we’ve just got to find some energy and a way of enjoying ourselves on the field again.”

Powell explained why he thought the players had been nervous: “We let ourselves down against Hull KR and I went after that a little bit – I don’t think that helped through the week.

“It’s tight. We’ve got a tough run-in and I can see why players were a little bit nervous.

“I think I need to relax a little bit and they need to relax a little bit and see where it gets us.

“But it was a massively important win.

"This season's been so tough. You look from our game last week we lose Milner, Watts, Minikin and Eden and we had quite a few young guys out there. The team's unrecognisable from our best team and it's pretty tough when you lose so many leaders from the team.

"But we found a way to win, we needed to win and we move onto next week and Huddersfield away."

Two-try Tuoyo Egodo came in for some praise.

Powell added: "There's a few errors in him the way he holds the ball, but he ran hard and caused them a lot of trouble, won us a few penalties and obviously scores. A mixed bag, but he did some really good things and i was pleased with him."

Chris Clarkson was the only new injury to come out of the game as he picked up a hamstring strain early in the game.