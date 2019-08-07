Castleford Tigers not looking for any late transfer deals

Castleford Tigers will not be busy in the transfer market as the deadline day for signings approaches.

Clubs have until Friday to make any signings for this year, but the Tigers will not be involved in any late deals.

Head coach Daryl Powell explained: "I think we've done our business now.

"We've got what we've got now and we've got some young players who potentially will get an opportunity as well as we work through the rest of the season.

"So we're happy with what we've got."

One of the youngsters to be given his chance this season, Jacques O'Neill, impressed in an interchange role at Hull KR last week and the Cas boss is pleased with the hooker's progress.

Powell added: "Jacques O'Neill has done well when he's played. He's a competitor, he's tough.

"It's been a tough year for him because he hasn't played an awful lot of rugby. He hasn't been out on loan so it's been hard for him when he's jumped in, but he's handled it well.

"His stints are 15 or 20 minutes, but when he's out there he's not going to let anybody down. It's been a great year for him in that perspective, he just needs to get some regular rugby next season. It's going to be a big year for him."