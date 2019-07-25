Castleford Tigers' Oliver Holmes hoping to finish season with a 'flourish' after return from injury

Castleford Tigers forward Oliver Holmes is aiming to finish the season with a “flourish” after the Tigers moved back into the top five on Sunday.

Oliver Holmes runs the ball in against Wakefield. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The 26-year-old’s return from injury has coincided with Castleford’s recent upturn in form, as Daryl Powell’s men made it back-to-back wins last weekend with victory over Warrington Wolves.

They had beaten rivals Wakefield Trinity the previous week, with Holmes producing a superb display on his return from a knee injury.

Holmes had to sit out the first month of the season with a shoulder problem before sustaining a knee injury against Trinity in April.

But after helping Castleford to consecutive wins, the forward is happy to be back on the field.

“I’m just happy to get back playing, it’s been disappointing to be sat there on the sidelines when you’re watching the lads,” he told the club’s website.

“We’ve had a fair few injuries this year and a bit of dip in our form, so I’m really happy to get back.

“We’re two from two now and we’ve just got to keep building on this towards the back end of the year and hopefully finish with a bit of a flourish.”

Holmes admits that the Tigers have struggled for consistency this year.

The battle for the play-off spots looks set to go down to the wire and the 26-year-old hopes that Castleford can “kick on” when they return to action against Hull KR next weekend.

Holmes added: “We’ve been after these back-to-back wins and putting a good performance in game after game and we’ve struggled to do that in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve won, we’ve lost, we’ve won, we’ve lost and been a bit inconsistent and I think that is the key word consistency, we’ve got two wins in a row now and hopefully we can kick on.”

Castleford aren’t in action this weekend due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

However, Castleford Tigers Women will be aiming to make history as they face Leeds Rhinos in the Women's Challenge Cup final on Saturday morning.

The game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 11.10am, with the Tigresses keen for revenge after losing 20-14 in the final to the Rhinos last season.

“Best of luck to the girls they’ve been fantastic for the club this year, they’ve been putting in some good scores and some massive scores as well," added Holmes.

"Good luck to them and I hope they do the job.”