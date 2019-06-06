Castleford Tigers prospect Calum Turner makes loan return to Featherstone Rovers

Featherstone Rovers have resigned young full-back Calum Turner from Castleford Tigers on an initial one-month’s loan.

Turner scored two tries and 12 goals for Rovers during a similar spell earlier this season.

Recalled during Tigers’ injury crisis, he played four times for the Super League outfit - twice in the starting lineup - and crossed for two more touchdowns.

Rovers general manager Steve Gill said: “Calum was great for us in his first spell and as part of the agreement with the Tigers he would always return to us when he wasn’t required by them.

“He is a welcome addition to what is a very strong squad at the moment and will add some real competition for places as we start approaching the business end of the season.”

The last appearance of Turner’s previous loan spell was against this weekend’s opponents Sheffield Eagles, when he bagged a brace of tries.

He will come into contention for Sunday’s rematch.