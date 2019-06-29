Castleford Tigers searching for more of a cutting edge

Castleford Tigers are working on improving the cutting edge that has been missing from their game in recent matches, according to head coach Daryl Powell.

The Tigers have been consistently making more yards with the ball than their opponents, but have not been getting the points on the board to chalk up victories.

As a result they have dropped out of the play-off places and have suffered seven defeats in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Powell said: "We haven't had enough of a cutting edge.

"We sat down with the boys and went through our attacking play and it's just falling short. It's not sharp enough and the passes are not going to hand.

"We are creating the numbers over that we need to score tries, but we are not finishing it.

"There was one situation last weekend where we had a five on two created and the ball goes on the floor!

"With some of that the boys have got to work harder to get in better positions.

"That's the tale of us at the moment and we've got to work a little bit harder on the field to get in better positions and give ourselves a chance."