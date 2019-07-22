Castleford Tigers star banned for use of knees

Paul McShane has been hit with a one-match ban for using his knees in the tackle during Castleford Tigers' win over Warrington Wolves.

The Tigers hooker has been charged by the RFL disciplinary panel after they deemed he was guilty of dropping "knees first on opponent on the ground."

The incident relates to a tackle on Warrington winger Tom Lineham in the 44th minute of yesterday's 27-18 victory.

It means McShane will miss Castleford's next match against Hull KR.

The number nine was also cited for a dangerous throw and dangerous contact in the same game but the panel ruled that no further action was necessary.

The Castleford man was the only player issued with a suspension following the latest round of games.

Catalans Dragons Remi Casty received a caution for disputing a decision in the Dragons' defeat at Salford Red Devils.