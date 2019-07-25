Castleford Tigers star cleared to play in Cup final against her former club Leeds Rhinos

Rhiannion Marshall in action for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos
Rhiannion Marshall in action for Castleford Tigers against Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers' Yorkshire and England forward Rhiannion Marshall has been cleared to play against her previous side Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's Coral Women's Challenge Cup final.

Marshall had a suspension reduced at an independent disciplinary hearing.

She served three matches of a four-match ban following an incident in a Women’s Super League fixture against Bradford in June, but Castleford took up the option of appealing against the severity of the punishment.

The panel ruled the incident did not merit such a severe suspension, especially considering her good disciplinary record over a 10-year career, so she will be available to line up against Leeds at University of Bolton Stadium this weekend.

Tigers had a reprieve when they were allowed to continue in the competition despite fielding an ineligible player in their 100-0 semi-final win over Wakefield Trinity.