Castleford Tigers star Junior Moors suffers fractured hip in Salford game

Castleford Tigers are waiting on news of how long Junior Moors will be sidelined after the big forward has been found to have fractured his hip.

The Samoan international was injured during last Friday’s defeat at Salford Red Devils in what was only his second game back following two months out with a knee problem.

Tigers boss Daryl Powell told the Express: “Junior Moors has been super unlucky this year.

“He’s got a fractured hip, it’s a bad injury.

“We are waiting on clarification on what that exactly means, but it’s not good.

“For Junior it’s really tough and for us because obviously he’s a very good player.”

Moors picked up the injury in a tackle by Jackson Hastings that has gone unpunished despite the incident being put on report by referee Scott Mikalauskas.

Powell said: “I think it was a bad tackle by Jackson Hastings.

“He has not even been charged, which is disappointing. I don’t think it was deliberate, but it was awkward and he’s got badly injured.”

Powell is hoping Moors will be the only additional injury absentee from last week for the game against London on Sunday with Paul McShane, who went off in Salford match, and Greg Eden, who missed it, both having chances of playing.

The Tigers head coach explained: “Paul McShane got a dead leg, but he should be okay. He didn't train today, but he should be able to on Thursday and we’ve got a longer turn round, which should help Paul.

“Greg Eden had a calf strain that kept him out last week. I don’t know if he will be available this Sunday, he hasn’t trained yet this week. Hopefully he’ll be able to on Thursday and he'll be okay, we’ll see."

Powell does not expect to have any of his previously injured players available with skipper Michael Shenton being the closest to returning, but still at least two weeks away.

He added: "Michael Shenton had an aggravation on his operation leg so he'll get a part of the wire that's in there taken out on Wednesday, which hopefully will do the trick and he will then be two or three weeks before he's back.

"There's no other players back, but I've got a few selection issues on some players who didn't play last week and I will make a call on that. Jamie Ellis is available, as is Mitch Clark, Will Maher and Cory Aston so we've got a few options there to make decisions on."