Castleford Tigers star Mike McMeeken: We’ve got to be on our game every week

Castleford Tigers’ England international forward Mike McMeeken praised his team’s attitude as they came away from Huddersfield Giants with two points and a rare clean sheet.

The back rower was one of the Tigers’ four try scorers on the day, but it was their defence that caught the eye in a 24-0 success.

“To keep a team scoreless is a real big achievement and a big positive to take away defensively,” said McMeeken.

“We played Hull KR a few backs and they were in a similar situation in terms of being desperate for the two points. But attitude wise we were good.

“We matched Huddersfield because obviously they wanted the two points as well. Attitude wise we were top class.”

On scoring a try when he pounced on a loose ball over the line, McMeeken said: “I was a bit surprised it popped up for me.

“It’s obviously always nice to get on the scoresheet, but I’m just happy with the scoreline to be fair.”

The win boosted the Tigers’ play-off hopes, but McMeeken acknowledged there was much work still to be done.

He added: “It’s tight for the play-off spots so we’ve got to be on our game every game now to get in there.

“We’d like to be at Wembley this week, but I think it’s good for us to have a little break, refresh then go again against St Helens away.”