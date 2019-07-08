Castleford Tigers stars Luke Gale and Paul McShane ready to answer fans' questions at senior players evening

First team stars Luke Gale and Paul McShane are the guests when Castleford Tigers Supporters Club holds its next event tomorrow night (Tuesday).

The Senior Players Evening takes place in the Signs and Designs Restaurant, at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Castleford Tigers' Paul McShane.

The event, sponsored by Airedale Computers and 3 Wise Men Promotions, will see Luke Gale and Paul McShane give a review of the 2019 season so far. They will then answer fans' questions.

It promises to be an enlightening evening and it all gets under way at 7.45pm.

Admission is £1 for members, £3 non members with a raffle and 2019 membership available on the night.