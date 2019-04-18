Castleford Tigers supporter banned for life for setting off smoke bomb

Castleford Tigers have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter as they look to crackdown on the use of smoke bombs at recent games involving the club. The Tigers are taking a zero-tolerance approach to the use of incendiary devices such as smoke bombs, fireworks and flares by home or away supporters.

The Tigers are taking a zero-tolerance approach to the use of incendiary devices such as smoke bombs, fireworks and flares by home or away supporters. The latest incident involved a smoke bomb being set off at last week’s match against Huddersfield Giants, which caused two fans to require medical attention due to breathing difficulties and led to an appeal for information from supporters to help identify those responsible. Previously smoke bombs were let off in the game against Wigan Warriors at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and after one landed on the pitch after Wigan scored with Castleford players having to be moved away with the game being held up. The club would like to thank everybody who has provided information following an appeal they made on the person who set off the smoke bomb at the John Smith’s Stadium last week and have confirmed that the Tigers’ ground safety team has now successfully identified the culprit and taken appropriate action. This includes the fan in question having his 2019 season ticket cancelled and receiving a lifetime ban from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and all other stadia. Castleford Tigers would like to further reiterate that any home or away supporter caught igniting a smoke bomb, firework or flare at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, or a Tigers fan identified committing a similar offence at an away fixture, will be dealt with accordingly. The club would like to further thank the vast majority of fans for their continued support of the club and impeccable behaviour on matchdays.