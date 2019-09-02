Castleford Tigers Supporters Club set to stage player of the year awards night

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club are holding their 2019 player of the year awards evening at Roundhill WMRC on Friday (September 6).

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and the event will see five awards handed out:

CTSC 2019 Player of the year award, sponsored by Churchfield Foods.

CTSC 2019 Committee award, sponsored by Iris Foukes

CTSC 2019 Under 19s player of the year, sponsored by Faye's Sandwich bar.

CTSC 2019 Special achievement award, sponsored by Carpet Magic.

CTSC 2019 Woman's player of the year award, sponsored by Rachels Tiger Cubs.

Executive event sponsor is The Powder Keg, Fireworks and event sponsors Fins Fisheries, Glasshus Facades and McTigue Funeral Directors.

The event is ticket only with limited tickets on sale at the Tigers Den, Carlton Lanes and Tigers Superstore Xscape, in the Tiger Bar at the women's game against Featherstone and men's game against Hull.

Last year it was a sell-out so fans are advised to get their tickets as early as possible.

Castleford Tigers men, women players and staff will be in attendance and there will be a raffle prizes. Adult Ticket price at £7 and U16s at £4 includes a buffet. The event is open to non members.

The CTSC is also staging a State of Mind presentation on Tuesday in the Riverside Signs and Designs Restaurant, MAH Jungle, 7.30pm start. Event sponsor is No20 Bar and Grill.

This is for gold members only with admission free. Guests are Danny Sculthorpe and Chris Hall.

The last CTSC event proved a success when they held their first 'evening with the women's team' at the Signs and Designs Restaurant.

The event, sponsored by Riverside paint a pot and Yorkshire Craft Beers, saw Rhiannion Marshall, Shona Hoyle, Meganne Birch, Tara Stanley, Kelsey Gentles and Lacey Owen from the women's team in attendance.

After a warm welcome each player gave details of their background and how they stated playing the game. They then went on to discuss how they arrived at Castleford, how they found

training facilities and the match day atmosphere at the Jungle.

The enthusiasm and passion for the game came across in leaps and bounds and it was very evident that the team spirit was first class.

Further discussions were about personal goals, the women's game in general and the forthcoming women's world cup in 2021.

The issue of full time players was discussed and how the England team can compete with the Australian and New Zealand teams.

The Challenge Cup loss to Leeds was discussed in detail and lessons from the game were taken on board by all the squad.

The audience wished the players all the best for the rest of the season as they look to pick up some silverware.

Rhiannion, Shona, Meganne, Tara, Kelsey and Lacey were thanked and £141.50 raised on the night.