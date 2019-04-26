Castleford Tigers supporters raise funds for club with great race night

The Great CTSC Race Night raised £1,269.40 for Castleford Tigers.

The event took place at the George V WMC with first team player Chris Clarkson the special guest.

Alongside the fun races, raffle tickets were sold for the main prize of a 2017 Castleford Tigers shirt signed by Greg Eden, which was donated by the club.

Pie and peas were also served during a break in proceedings, half way through the racing.

Chris Clarkson, who joined the Tigers this season, was interviewed and he drew out the raffle prizes.

The CTSC committee thanked event sponsor The Bed Shop Superstore, Unit 3a, Baileygate, Pontefract; race night food sponsor George V WMC; race night programme sponsor Steve Bonser and race DVD sponsor Paul Burns-Williamson; Chris Clarkson and all those who attended.

The money raised on the night will be donated to the Castleford Tigers, taking the total since the supporters club’s inception in 2004 to £85,647.58.

Race sponsors: Dave and Michelle Bowman; Stuart and Diane Lake; Rachel Brocklehurst; Mark Burns-Williamson; Mary Clifford; Clare Martin; George V WMC pool team; Dawn and Mel Dickinson; David Yates.;

Race horse owners: Mary Clifford., Ken Harrison, Tracey Corbett, Gary Newbigging, Caroline Jackson, Iris Foukes, Paul Pritchard, Lee Beardshaw, Dave Jackson, Millie Clarkson, Dave Caswell, John Hughes, Megan Harling, Paul Marchant, Maisie Clarkson, Derek Whale, Mickey Blackburn, Dave Bowman, Julie Wild, Vanessa Clarkson, Nev Burns-Williamson, Tony Thorpe, Ann Hudson, Liz Jones, Trevor Jones, Dave Bowman, Rob Clarkson, Trevor Davies, Heather Greaves, Railway Children, James Burns-Williamson, Adam Burns-Williamson, Gill Burns-Williamson, Denis Holley, Christine Taylor, Margaret Burns-Williamson, Paul Burns-Williamson, Stephanie Dalton-Politis.