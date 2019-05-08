Castleford Tigers' under pressure right edge earns praise

The way Castleford Tigers' much maligned right edge has really stepped up in the last month has impressed head coach Daryl Powell.

The return from injury of Mike McMeeken, the emergence of Cory Aston in the team and an impressive upturn in form by Greg Minikin has led to the Tigers looking a lot more solid down the right hand side and they are also beginning to offer more of a threat in attack too.

"The right edge has been incredible, really, because they have been under pressure all year, particularly defensively. They've come through that," said Tigers boss Powell.

"There's a couple of personnel changes in there, but Greg Minikin has stood up really well. Mike McMeeken coming back into the right edge has helped massively and Cory Aston has done a really good job. He's been in the team four weeks now and continuing to do really well.

"It's a stable edge at the moment.

"Cory has been really impressive and has given me food for thought when some of the other players are back.

"He's scored three tries and been unlucky not to score four really. If Junior Moors had passed on his inside against Catalans, one he wouldn't have got injured, and two Cory had been through for another try. I've been really impressed with Cory."