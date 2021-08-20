Having chalked up his 100th game for the club versus their derby rivals earlier this season, the New Zealander second-row now makes his 150th career appearance against Trinity when they arrive at Wheldon Road this evening.

“That’s special in itself,” said Sene-Lefao, who joined from Cronulla Sharks in 2017.

“I am buzzing about it; we take these milestones pretty seriously so when someone has one we try and get a win for them.

“It is always good, these local derbies, I love playing in them.

“My 100th game for Cas was against Wakey and now my 150th is against them as well.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Sene-Lefao, 31, has spent the bulk of his career at Wheldon Road. Initially starting out at Manly Sea Eagles where he made 38 appearances, just six more games followed in his year at Cronulla – when they won the NRL title – and he has twice represented Samoa.

Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao: Another milestone beckons against Trinity. Picture: Tony Johnson

He is out of contract at the end of the season but the forward, who won the League Leaders’ Shield with Castleford four years ago, would not be drawn on his future in the build-up to this evening’s game.

After victories at Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, a third successive win would boost their chances of making the top-six play-offs.

But Trinity – who Sene-Lefao knows well – ended their five-game losing run with Sunday’s victory against Warrington Wolves so they arrive with confidence of their own.

“We know it’s a big game,” he said.

“My best mate, Tinirau Arona, plays on the other team and guys I was brought up with.

“I grew up playing against David Fifita. He’s from the same area as me – and Kelepi (Tanginoa) as well. There’s a lot of Western Sydney boys there.

“Even our families back home wake up for this game because they know we are playing against each other.

“Our parents are tight, so it’s a big game. Our kids go to the game together and they are fighting against each other during the game and then cousins again!”

Castleford have won their last 15 games against Trinity, including an 18-12 success at Belle Vue in June.