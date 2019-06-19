Castleford Tigers want more consistency from their half-backs

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is looking for his half-backs to play with more consistency.

Powell backed Jake Trueman and Jordan Rankin and was happy with the overall display of the half-backs against Hull, but acknowledged they made mistakes and that they are under pressure to deliver with Jamie Ellis back fit and Cory Aston in back-up.

Jordan Rankin.

“I thought our halves were all right last week," Powell told the Express.

"Truey’s trying to find his form at the moment. Jordan Rankin’s just coming back from injury.

“They’ve got to stop kicking the ball dead. We did that twice and that put us under a lot of pressure - you go from attacking on your opponent’s tryline to defending on your own.

“Invariably your middle unit gets put under pressure because a team can roll you the full length of the field, seven tackles.

“I think they did some good things, but they need to be more consistent across the 80 minutes.

“Jamie Ellis is available and I am going to have some tough calls. Players have got to play well."

Elsewhere in the team forwards Jesse Sene-Lefao and Junior Moors returned to action and the Tigers are getting closer to their strongest side with competition for places on the increase.

“There’s a knowledge now we’ve got a lot of our players available," said Powell.

"I’ve got to make the calls and it’s tough without having reserve team rugby.

“Players aren’t playing, which for me is crazy. It’s very hard to expect players to come in and out when they haven’t got games under their belt.

“Dual-registration is a way, but not the way for me. Hopefully we’ll get a decision from the Rugby League about what’s going to happen.”