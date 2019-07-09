Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden set to be dropped by Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden is set for a spell on the sidelines after his poor decision making was criticised by his head coach Daryl Powell.

The Tigers boss will leave Eden out of the team for the trip to Wakefield Trinity on Friday after losing patience with the player.

Powell believes Eden cost Castleford a chance of pulling off a late comeback win against Leeds Rhinos last Friday when, with the score at 14-10, he threw out a risky long pass near his own line.

The ball was dropped by Cheyse Blair and not only did it cost Cas momentum they were punished by a Robert Lui try that sealed the Rhinos' victory.

"I won't pick Greg Eden this week - there's no way way we can accept that sort of stuff in the team," Powell told the Express.

"That hurt us big time. I think we win the game if we don't turn the ball over there.

"We got ourselves from an unlikely position into a winning position and then we threw it away with one pass.

"It was just a crazy decision and I'll have to make a change there. Greg will have to learn a pretty harsh lesson from that I think.

"You can't be doing that in a team sport. If there's only you to account for it then fair enough, but there's a team here that we need to look after."

Powell added: "Greg's not got to his standard at all this year. That's life, in elite sport you've got to play well to be able to compete.

"At the moment we're not doing that. It's not just Greg, we've got quite a few players who are not playing well.

"We're fighting hard to make the reality that we are all playing well and we are in a bit of a groove."