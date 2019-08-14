Castleford Tigers: Winning was everything against London Broncos says coach Daryl Powell

While admitting the performance was not what was desired it was all about winning for Castleford Tigers against London Broncos last Saturday according to Daryl Powell.

The Tigers head coach labelled the game as a must-win following the loss to Hull KR the previous week so he was pleased to see his team pick up the two points to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Castleford Tigers' Grant Millington, Chris Clarkson and Paul McShane upend London Broncos' Rob Butler. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Powell told the Express: "Obviously it was a key game for us, particularly having lost the week before.

"It was a must-win game for us. It was not a great game by any stretch, both teams making a lot of errors.

"They were desperate to win for different reasons. Our second half performance was a lot better and I was really pleased to get the win.



"We made a lot of errors and London are a good side in terms of hanging around.

"They are tough to beat. We've had a couple of good performances against them and this one wasn't quite so good.

Oliver Holmes races clear to score a try for Castleford Tigers against London Broncos. Picture: Matthew Merrick

"Having said that we had to take another three players out of our team from the week before and it's tough when you do that.

"Some of our young players performed well - Jacques, Tuoyo and Will Maher - so we got something there out of the game and we had to win.

"The winning points were more important than anything else."

Powell praised Jordan Rankin who took many people's man of the match in the 20-6 victory, but was unhappy with the overall performance of the team.

Grant Millington makes a break for Castleford Tigers against London Broncos. Picture: Matthew Merrick

He added: "Jordan has been doing well since he went to full-back.

"He played well, but it was just as a team we didn't do as well as we really wanted.

"Defensively we were okay - we only conceded one try and if you are only conceding six points then you can be pleased with that.

"Overall we didn't feel great about the game, but we've just got to keep winning games.

"We've got some tough challenges coming up so keeping winning's going to be the most important thing."