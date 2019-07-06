Castleford Tigers Women 80 minutes away from a second Challenge Cup final

Almost 12 months ago Castleford Tigers Women suffered the biggest heartache of their young history when they lost the 2018 Challenge Cup final to Leeds Rhinos.

A year on and the Tigresses are just 80 minutes from getting a second opportunity at claiming one of the biggest prizes in rugby league.

Castleford take on Wakefield Trinity at the Mobile Rocket Stadium tomorrow (Sunday) in a semi-final expected to attract over 1,000 fans, the majority of who are likely to be Tigers supporters who have got right behind their women’s side this season.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield believes this is going to be a tough game despite the Super League table positions of the two sides.

She said: “I think many people look at the league table and jump to quick conclusions.

"Wakefield may not have won many games this season, but the fact that they got this far in the cup means they are not to be overlooked.

“But I’m expecting my team to do a professional job on Sunday and secure a place in the final.

"Our goal at the beginning of the season was to win some silverware. Plus I think the girls have a point to prove after losing in the final last year.”

Castleford will be heading into that game with a number of absentees. Georgie Hetherington and Lacey Owen are both still out of action while Lucy Eastwood remains on the sidelines with a broken ankle.

Meanwhile, Rhiannion Marshall will miss the game as she continues to serve a suspension from the RFL. Should Castleford progress to the final, that will be the first game that Marshall will be eligible for.

The Tigresses are unbeaten this season, both in the league and the Challenge Cup. That is certainly not the case with their opponents who have endured a tough debut Super League campaign.

Wakefield have won just once in the league and they progressed to the Challenge Cup semi-final after claiming a narrow 26-24 win over League One side Keighley Albion.

Castleford, on the other hand, bagged themselves a spot in this stage of the competition following a convincing 48-8 win over Bradford Bulls in front of a record breaking 1,492 attendance at the Jungle.