Castleford Tigers Women aiming for record crowd – and place in cup semis

Following her Origin triumph with Yorkshire, Lindsay Anfield has her sights set back on club action and in particular the Challenge Cup quarter-final with Castleford Tigers Women.

Bradford Bulls Ladies will be visiting the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this Sunday as they look to pull off a major shock. They will certainly not be lacking confidence after putting in a strong performance against the Tigresses two weeks ago at Odsal.

Despite losing 42-22, Bradford scored more points against Castleford than any other team this season.

Anfield is hoping for an improved showing as the Tigresses look to bag themselves a spot in the Challenge Cup semi-final.

She said: “Games against Bradford are always challenging – this one will be no different. We saw what they are capable of against us two weeks ago and we’re keen to put things right.

“I’m hoping to see an improved performance from our girls. We’ve got a couple of players coming back from injuries, which should add to the strength of our team.

“Last time we also missed a couple of players due to work commitments so it will be good to have a number of our key players back.”

The club is hoping to break the attendance record for a stand-alone women’s game in this country. The record currently stands at 1,200 which was set in the 2018 Grand Final. Crowds at Castleford’s women’s games have often been bigger than at some games in the men’s League One and Championship.

Anfield admitted that her side are grateful to have the backing of the fans. She said: “Week on week the crowds are getting bigger which is wonderful to see. The girls love to play in front of these big crowds – it gives them an extra incentive to go out there and perform.

“We are really thankful to the club for allowing us to play at the Jungle. We’re also really thankful to the fans for always coming out in big numbers.”