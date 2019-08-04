Castleford Tigers Women back to winning ways in 50-point display against Bradford Bulls

Castleford Tigers Women bounced back from their cup final disappointment with a 50-16 win over Bradford Bulls Women at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The Tigresses welcomed Lucy Eastwood, Courtney Pointon, Emma Slowe and Jasmine Rowley back into their side and were soon into their stride in the Women's Super League contest.

Bradford were resilient in defence in the first 10 minutes, but could not prevent Cas from opening the scoring as Georgia Roche skipped past four Bradford players for the first try, which was converted by Tara Stanley.

Sarah Dunn hit back for the Bulls after the ball took a wicked bounce and Leah Jones's goal levelled the game.

Jasmine Cudjoe sent Tara Stanley over for a second home score, but Bradford went 12-10 ahead when the Tigresses struggled to deal with a kick again and Amy Hardcastle took advantage to score a try that was converted by Jones.

Cas got back on top with Rhiannion Marshall creating space with a dummy and racing over for a try that was goaled by Stanley.

Stanley then scored a try herself with a fine solo effort and the conversion made it 22-12.

Bradford's hopes were hit as Debbie Smith was sent-off for dissent and Cas made it 28-12 at half-time when Kelsey Gentles raced 50 metres for another fine try and Stanley converted.

Olivia Grace stretched the home lead early in the second half before Sinead Peach's strong finish and Stanley's goal made it 38-12.

The Bulls were not quite done with Dunn crossing for her second try, but they were unable to score again and conceded two further tries.

Marshall added her second score and Grace completed the try scoring with Stanley kicking two further conversions.