Castleford Tigers Women beat Wakefield Trinity Ladies to move to within a win of League Leaders Shield

Castleford Tigers Women moved a step closer to the League Leaders Shield as they maintained their 100 per cent Women's Super League record with a 36-4 win at Wakefield Trinity Ladies.

With rivals St Helens drawing 20-20 with Leeds Rhinos it means the Tigresses are now just one more win away from top place.

They did not have it all their own way against a Wakefield team improved from the one beaten by 100 points in the Challenge Cup, but were never in danger of defeat with Trinity only scoring their first try late in the game.

Castleford fielded three debutants in Jade Chambers, Millie Walsh and Lucy Ranby and were ahead from the second minute when Grace Field went over for a try converted by Frankie Townend.

Esme Reynolds soon followed up with the second try before Chambers crashed over for a try in the corner on her debut.

When Townend crossed for a try and added the goal the Tigresses were 20 points up.

Georgia Roche added the visitors' fifth try to make it 24-0 by half-time.

Wakefield produced some great defence to keep the score down after the break and it took the Tigresses 21 minutes to add to their tally, Maisie Lumb going over for a try converted by Roche.

Another try followed when Kelsey Gentles powered over after Emma Lumley’s burst had opened up the Trinity defence. Roche converted to make it 36-0.

The game ended in frustrating fashion for Cas as Field was sent-off after an altercation between both teams and a Wakefield player was sin-binned.

Trinity then scored their only points to make the final score 34-4.