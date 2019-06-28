Castleford Tigers Women breeze into Challenge Cup semis with best display of season

Having targeted a record crowd, Castleford Tigers Women achieved it as 1,492 fans watched on when they booked their place in the Challenge Cup semi-final

Kelsey Gentles’ hat-trick, Rhiannion Marshall’s brace and Georgia Roche’s masterclass helped the Tigresses to a 48-8 win over the Bradford Bulls.

Rhiannion Marshall, who opened the scoring for Castleford Tigers women. Picture: Melanie Allatt

The club were also delighted to set a record for the highest attendance in a stand-alone women’s game in the UK.

The home side could not have dreamed of a better start. Barely five minutes into the contest, Sinead Peach exploited a gap from dummy-half and released Marshall with a clever offload. The loose forward then simply powered over the whitewash to give the Tigresses an early lead.

Castleford quickly extended their lead. Maisie Lumb, who two weeks earlier scored twice against the Bulls, once again found herself on the end of a try as she crashed over to make it 10-0.

Bradford struggled to get a grip on Castleford’s attack and the visitors were forced to pay another heavy price with Kelsey Gentles scoring on her return from injury.

Kelsey Gentles races clear on the way to one of her three tries. Picture: Melanie Allatt

As time went on, the Bulls eventually found a breakthrough. Former Tigress Paige Costello released Savannah Andrade down the left wing, who proved too strong for the defence.

Castleford responded well with Courtney Pointon getting among the tries. However, Bradford soon pegged the hosts back with a second effort; this time courtesy of Amy Hardcastle.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, that was as good as things got. Gentles kicked off the second half with an early effort down the left flank before a superb try from Tamzin Renouf took the hosts 18 points clear.

Moments later Marshall had her second. Despite a poor pass, the loose forward managed to make the most of it and power over the whitewash. The player was later taken off due to an injury – with an update on her condition in the coming days .

Georgia Roche on the attack for Castleford Tigers Women against Bradford Bulls. Picture: Melanie Allatt

Gentles completed her hat-trick with around 15 minutes to go. Her effort was followed by a try from full-back Tara Stanley who made it 42-8.

However, the best was saved until last as Georgia Roche turned on the style. The 2018 Woman of Steel chipped the ball over Bradford’s defence, collected her own kick and crossed under the sticks as the crowd got to their feet.

Castleford’s Challenge Cup journey continues and it will see them take on Wakefield Trinity in the semi-final on July 7.

Pleased head coach Lindsay Anfield said: “That was our first 80 minute performance.

“The defence probably won us the game and allowed us to have a bit of flair in attack.”

Scorers - Castleford: Tries Rhiannion Marshall (4, 59), Maisie Lumb (12), Kelsey Gentles (20, 46, 70) Courtney Pointon (32), Tamzin Renouf (55), Tara Stanley (76), Georgia Roche (80); goals Tara Stanley 4/10. Bradford: Tries Savannah Andrade (29), Amy Hardcastle (35).

Half-time: 18-8.

Attendance. 1,492.