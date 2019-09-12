Castleford Tigers Women closing in on first major honour

Castleford Tigers Women are now just one win away from lifting the League Leaders Shield.

With Castleford picking up a 36-4 win over Wakefield Trinity, it meant that St Helens simply had to beat Leeds Rhinos in order to remain in the hunt for the shield.

However, a 20-20 draw with the Challenge Cup winners means that Saints are now three points behind the Tigers with only two games remaining of the regular season. This means that if Castleford manage to beat York next Tuesday they will win their first major honour.

This news certainly lifted the Castleford players after they put on one of their worst performances of the season against Trinity.

The game got off to a good start for the Tigresses as Grace Field put the home side ahead after just two minutes. Moments later the Tigers forced a goal-line drop-out, which ended with Esme Reynolds touching down in the corner.

With quarter of an hour gone, debutant Jade Chambers made it 14-0 as she finished off a strong set down the right wing.

Then a few minutes later, Frankie Townend got on the scoreboard and converted her own try to make it 20-0.

It was at this point where things began to change. Wakefield began to go on the offensive and even forced a goal-line drop out of their own.

Woman of Steel Georgia Roche alleviated some of that pressure with a try on the half hour mark, but that was the last bright point for the Tigers for a long time.

As the second half got underway, Cas pushed on as they looked build on their 24-0 lead. However, a combination of some strong Wakefield defence and Castleford’s disorganised attack caused a lot of frustration for the league leaders.

The breakthrough in the second half finally came on the hour courtesy of Maisie Lumb. Ten minutes later supporters club player of the year Kelsey Gentles scored her 21st try of the season as the Tigers moved 36-0 ahead.

The closing stages of the game proved to be the most controversial as both teams engaged in a brawl. The aftermath saw Field receive a red card and Wakefield’s Aallisha Rhodes a yellow. Trinity took full advantage of the disruption as Amy Brinkley scored a hard earned effort for the home side.

Next up for the Tigers is a game against York City Knights Ladies next Tuesday, kick-off 7.30pm. The game was moved as the club’s presentation night is taking place on Saturday night, but will still take place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.