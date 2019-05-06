Castleford Tigers Women drawn out against Featherstone Rovers Ladies in Coral Challenge Cup

Castleford Tigers Women will face a local derby as they launch their bid to reach a second successive Coral Women's Challenge Cup.

The early Women's Super League pacesetters have been drawn out at home to local rivals Featherstone Rovers Ladies in the second round with the tie due to take place over the weekend of May 25 and 26.

Leeds Rhinos will launch their defence of the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup with an away tie at Women’s Super League rivals York City Knights – while Wigan Warriors, who were the inaugural WSL champions last year, have also been drawn away, in an intriguing tie against the British Army.

The second round draw for the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, which included the eight Women’s Super League clubs plus the eight winners of this weekend’s first round ties, was held at the clubhouse of the Featherstone Lions and Lionesses last night and conducted by RFL Vice-President Pat Crawshaw and former RFL President Kath Hetherington – in a double header of draws which also included the second round of the new 1895 Cup for Championship and League One clubs.

The biggest cheers came when Featherstone Rovers were drawn away at Castleford, while the women's teams of Wakefield Trinity and Widnes Vikings will face each other in the second round of the Coral Women's Challenge Cup two weeks after their men's teams square off in this Friday's Coral Challenge Cup Sixth-Round tie at Belle Vue.

Both Forces teams were rewarded for first round wins with home ties, as the Royal Air Force will also face WSL opposition in the Bradford Bulls.

In addition to its first-ever title sponsorship from Coral, the Women’s Challenge Cup will achieve another first this season with the final to be played in a triple header also including the semi-finals of the men’s Coral Challenge Cup, scheduled for the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday July 27.

Coral Women’s Challenge Cup, second round: Keighley Albion v Halifax, Barrow v Warrington Wolves, RAF v Bradford Bulls, British Army v Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers, Stanningley v St Helens, York City Knights v Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings.