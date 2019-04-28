Castleford Tigers Women enjoy first competitive victory over Leeds Rhinos Women

Castleford Tigers Women continued their brilliant start to the season with a strong all-round display in a 27-0 victory over West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos Women.

The Tigresses had never previously won a competitive game against the Rhinos, but were dominant on this occasion to banish some of the memories of big defeats to their Leeds rivals last year.

In front of a crowd of more than 700 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle Cas were ahead from the 16th minute when Kelsey Gentles powered over for the opening try.

Rhiannion Marshall was next to go over against her former club and Tara Stanley's goal made it 10-0 after 24 minutes.

Stanley's drop-goal stretched the lead to 11 points at half-time.

Rhinos continued to struggle to make much headway against some great tackling and the home team came up with the crucial next score when Sinead peach dived over for a try converted by Stanley.

Four minutes later Georgia Roche was over and with Stanley goaling it was 23-0 going into the last quarter.

There was no comeback from the Rhinos with Gentles making sure of the victory with her second try.