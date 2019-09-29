Castleford Tigers Women fail in bid to end regular season unbeaten

Castleford Tigers Women were unable to complete a 100 per cent league campaign as they went down to a 20-14 defeat to St Helens in their final regular season game.

After lifting the League Leaders Shield, Castleford were looking to make it 14 straight victories in the Women's Super League and appeared to be on course when scoring two tries to lead 10-4 at half-time.

But their opponents showed why they have finished runners-up as they hit back with a strong second half display to inflict the only league defeat of the season on the Tigresses, who have only lost one other match in the Challenge cup final.

The game had been switched to Ruskin Park and it kicked off late after traffic problems for the Castleford team, but despite this it was the Tigresses who went ahead with a Shona Hoyle try that was converted by Tara Stanley.

Saints hit back through Paige Travis, but Cas scored again before the break with full-back Stanley jinking over for a try.

The second half saw St Helens take control to score two quick tries round the hour mark followed by a penalty that put them 14-10 ahead.

Another try effectively sealed their victory although the Tigresses kept going and crossed for their third try late on as Maisie Lumb scored.

It was too late to bring about a change in result with Saints ending Castleford's winning streak.