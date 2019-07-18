Castleford Tigers Women gear up for last test before Challenge Cup final

Castleford Tigers Women return to action this Sunday in their last game ahead of the Challenge Cup final.

Lindsay Anfield’s side take on Wakefield Trinity as part of a double header at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle with the women’s match set to kick-off straight after the conclusion of the men’s Super League encounter with Warrington Wolves.

The Tigresses are expected to field a weakened side as they look to rest key players ahead of the cup final in Bolton.

The current Super League leaders demolished Trinity 100-0 in their Challenge Cup semi-final clash two weeks ago – a game which saw Wakefield head coach Wayne Hirst step down from his role at the club. However, with the hosts set to keep stars on the sidelines, this may offer Trinity an opportunity at some retribution.

Castleford boss Anfield said: “We’re looking forward to another big derby against Wakefield. I was pleased with the way my team played last time out and hopefully they can once again deliver.

“We cannot underestimate Wakefield. We have to forget what the score was two weeks ago and prepare like we do for every single game. With the cup final just around the corner we do have to think about team selection. We have to be smart with regards to how we go about this. Making sure we avoid any serious injuries is the priority.”

Twelve months ago the Tigresses lost both Kirsty Higo and Sammy Watts on the eve of the cup final then went on to lose.

This time round the situation regarding injuries is not much better with the likes of Georgie Hetherington, Courtney Pointon and Lacey Owen still major doubts for the final.

Nevertheless, Anfield believes that this is just part and parcel of the game, saying: “I think at this stage of the season every team is struggling with injuries, not just ourselves. We are missing some key names but on the other hand, this gives others a chance to step up in this Wakefield game and make a case for why they should be in the 17-player squad at Bolton.”