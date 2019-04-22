Castleford Tigers Women make history with first win in France

Castleford Tigers Women will be bringing the Her_RLTrophy home after an impressive performance in their first game in France against the Deesses Catalanes.

The Tigresses ran out 54-6 winners as they maintained their winning start to the new season.

Woman of Steel Georgia Roche got the ball rolling with the opening try after just two minutes and further tries were to follow from Courtney Pointon (two) and Lucy Eastwood in the first half with Tara Stanley kicking two goals as Cas led 20-6 at the break.

In the second half Kelsey Gentles (two), Rhiannion Marshall, Lacey Owen and Emma Lumley all crossed the line while Pointon completed her hat-trick.