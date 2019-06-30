Castleford Tigers Women march on after holding off Featherstone Rovers Ladies fightback

Castleford Tigers Women were tested by local rivals Featherstone Rovers Ladies, but marched on at the top of the Women’s Super League as they made it six wins from six this season.

The Tigresses had eight different try scorers in their 46-20 away win.

They raced into a 36-0 first half lead with 16 of the points coming from Tara Stanley with a try and six goals before encountering some strong second half resistance from the spirited Rovers side.

Featherstone claimed their first try from Nat Harrowell late in the first half and made a real game of it after the break when adding two more scores through former Tigress Katie Hepworth to make the score 36-16.

But Cas stretched away again with a try from Maisie Lumb before Becky Grady claimed the last touchdown on her debut for the club.

Other try scorers for the Tigresses were Tamzin Renouf, Kelsey Gentles, Georgia Roche, Claire Garner, Sammy Watts, Maisie Lumb, while Chelsea Senior scored a fourth try for Rovers.

Castleford now switch their focus to the semi-finals of the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup next weekend, when they have another short away trip to face Wakefield Trinity – with a place in the final on the line, at the University of Bolton Stadium on July 27.