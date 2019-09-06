Castleford Tigers Women out for more local derby success after ruthless win over Featherstone Rovers

Castleford Tigers Women head from one local derby to another as they take on Wakefield Trinity Women this Sunday following their ruthless display against Featherstone Rovers Ladies.

The Tigresses averaged a try every five-and-a-half minutes as they tore through an injury-hit Rovers side to win 74-8.

Maisie Lumb dives over for a try for Castleford Tigers Women. Picture: Melanie Allatt

The win kept Castleford two points clear at the top of the Women's Super League table and also improved their points difference, which could yet prove crucial in their two-way fight for the League Leaders Shield with St Helens.

Now Cas travel to take on Wakefield this Sunday (1pm), looking to make it a treble of successes against them in 2019.

The Tigresses ran out emphatic 100-0 winners of a Challenge Cup tie at the Wakefield ground in July and also beat Trinity 54-8 at home in the league.

Against Featherstone Kelsey Gentles, Rhiannion Marshall and the eventual player of the match Georgia Roche all scored hat-tricks in what proved to be yet another clinical performance from Lindsay Anfield’s side.

Kelsey Gentles touches down for a try. Picture: Melanie Allatt

Gentles opened the scoring inside the first minute. Frankie Townend carved apart the Featherstone defence with a strong run before handing off the ball to Hollie Dodd.

The 16-year-old then found Gentles on the right wing who comfortably finished in the corner. No more than a couple of minutes later, Roche produced a clever chip into Featherstone’s goal line area and Lucy Eastwood was there to touch the ball down.

Featherstone seemed shell shocked and their defence was unable to deal with the threat for the third consecutive set as Gentles grabbed her second try on the nine-minute mark.

Things were quickly spiralling out of control for the visitors who conceded a fourth try as the clock hit 15 minutes and Maisie Lumb surged down the right to finish in the corner.

Featherstone Rovers' Brogan Churm is hit by a wall of Castleford Tigers Women tacklers. Picture: Melanie Allatt

Over the next 10 minutes it seemed like Castleford had taken their foot off the gas. For the first time in the contest, the visitors completed a set and finally began to show some attacking intent. Unfortunately for Rovers, it was only a matter of time before the Tigresses stepped into another gear.

One player in particular who found that added edge was Marshall who managed to score a four-minute brace.

The loose forward broke through Featherstone’s defence and powered over the whitewash. Her second try came as a result of her support play.

Jasmine Cudjoe produced a superb run and managed to release Marshall down the middle.

Claire Garner directs play for Castleford Tigers Women. Picture: Melanie Allatt

However, it was at this point where Featherstone began to really find their feet. As the game neared the half-time interval, Castleford defused any sort of momentum built up by the visitors as Roche capped off a hugely-impressive first half with her first effort of the afternoon. The second period began similarly to the first with Marshall completing her hat-trick before fans could even get back in their seats. Moments later, Gentles completed her treble to make it 44-0.

Eventually the visitors did manage to get some points. After numerous efforts, Cairo Newby found the try-line.

However, their celebrations didn’t last long. Tries from Grace Field, Roche, Maisie Lumb and a first for Cudjoe further extended the Tigers’ lead.

Former Castleford player Katie Hepworth gave Featherstone their second try of the game but Cudjoe and Roche added two more efforts for Tigers.