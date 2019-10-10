Castleford Tigers Women out to make amends in Grand Final

Three months on from their Challenge Cup final heartbreak, Castleford Tigers Women will get their shot at redemption when they face Leeds Rhinos in the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

The Tigresses sealed their place in the showpiece following a 34-4 victory over defending champions Wigan Warriors.

Castleford Tigers Women head coach Lindsay Anfield.

A total of 1,449 fans attended the fixture; the fifth time a four-figure crowd has watched the Tigresses this season at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Leeds on the other hand, scored a last-minute try to win 18-14 against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Many of the fans who attended Sunday’s semi-final will no doubt remember what happened on July 27 when Leeds got the better of the unbeaten Tigresses in the Challenge Cup Final at Bolton.

Newly-crowned Woman of Steel, Courtney Hill, scored the winning try on that day as the Rhinos ran out 16-10 winners.

However, revenge is not something which is on the mind of Castleford’s head coach Lindsay Anfield.

Speaking after the game she said: “Before the Challenge Cup Final we did a lot of analysis on them – you could even say overload. This time it’s just all on us.

“If we play well I think we’ll come out on the right side this time. We’ve just got to make sure we stay in the game and do the basics well.”

Kelsey Gentles, who missed out on the Woman of Steel award last Sunday, has been one of Castleford’s marquee players with 21 tries to her name.

The winger was unable to add more points to her name in the semi-final, but the 20-year-old did not fail to entertain with some destructive drives down the left flank.

Speaking about the upcoming Grand Final, Gentles admitted this is about proving that her side can win a major trophy.

She said: “It’s about the Challenge Cup Final. For me and for everyone else at Cas, that did hurt when we lost and I think we’re going to be fired up on Friday. We really do want to prove a point, we are not bottlers, we can win things, we can win those important games even though we have the youngest team in the league.”

Castleford have suffered two defeats this season in all competitions. Their latest loss came just two weeks ago against St Helens – a defeat which cost them the chance of going an entire league campaign unbeaten.

Leeds, meanwhile, have lost three games this season; two of those against the Tigresses. Back in April, Lindsay Anfield’s side ran out 27-0 winners in front of over 700 fans at the Jungle.

More recently, Castleford got some Challenge Cup retribution when they travelled to Headingley Stadium and came out 36-26 winners in what was their first ever win away at Leeds.

Friday’s clash will take place at the Totally Wicked Stadium with a 7.30pm kick off.

The decision to hold this game at this time and venue has come under of scrutiny from the public.

A number of fans across social media have argued that for two Yorkshire sides to travel across the Pennines on a Friday night simply is not logical.

However, with over 1,500 tickets already sold for this game, it is certain the fixture will remain at the Totally Wicked Stadium.