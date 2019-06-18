Castleford Tigers Women play star roles as Yorkshire beat Lancashire

Seven Castleford Tigers players were on show as Yorkshire claimed a 27-20 victory in the women’s Origin over rivals Lancashire.

Rhiannion Marshall and Kelsey Gentles both came up with tries while 2018 Woman of Steel Georgia Roche kicked a vital drop goal in what turned out to be an absolute thriller at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Yorkshire were led by Castleford head coach, Lindsay Anfield, whose head was in her arms as the whites got off to a woeful start.

The visitors knocked on straight from the kick-off, thereby gifting possession to Lancashire just ten metres away from the tryline. The team in red wasted no time in shifting the ball out quickly and soon, Michelle Davies was over with barely a minute on the clock.

Fortunately for Yorkshire, their opponents were just as error-prone in the opening 10 minutes. As the whites kicked off, Lancashire came up with an error which allowed Anfield’s side to return the favour and immediately reply with a try of their own.

Marshall’s touchline conversion saw Yorkshire take an early 6-4 lead. Moments later the advantage was extended courtesy of an effort from Amy Hardcastle.

The team in white seemed to be cruising until a late first-half try from Leah Burke put Lancashire right back into the contest.

After the interval, it was Yorkshire who landed the first blow as Kelsey Gentles powered over the whitewash.

However, that was to be one of the few positives for the visitors for most of the second half.

Shaun Briscoe’s side went on the offensive and threw everything include the kitchen sink at Yorkshire’s defence.

Despite a plethora of chances, the home side only managed two tries courtesy of Vanessa Temple and Vicky Molyneux.

The two efforts were converted by Faye Gaskin which, gave Lancashire a 20-14 lead. However, with 10 minutes go, Anfield’s side discovered a second gear.

Savannah Andrade came up with a sublime try as she picked up the ball from dummy-half and raced over 30 metres to score.

The effort was converted, meaning fans were in for a grandstand finish with the game locked at 20-20.

There were only two minutes left on the clock when Yorkshire turned up the heat. On their last tackle, Sinead Peach found her Castleford teammate, Georgia Roche, who brilliantly tucked away a drop goal from around 25 metres.

The game was not over yet, though, as the visitors added more salt into the wounds. A loose pass from Lancashire was collected by Marshall who steamed past the defence to score the final try of the game.