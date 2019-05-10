Castleford Tigers Women ready to face biggest test of season

This Sunday Castleford Tigers Women face their biggest challenge of the season so far when they take on fellow unbeaten side St Helens.

Castleford maintained their place at the top of the Women’s Super League table when they picked up an emphatic 27-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos Women.

This was a fourth straight win for the Tigresses thanks to earlier victories over York City Knights, Catalans Dragons and the defending Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

St Helens are in great form ahead of this blockbuster clash also, having won all three of their opening games. A slender 6-4 win over bitter rivals Wigan got Derek Hardman’s side off to the perfect start. The team followed that up with a 24-0 win over Bradford Bulls and a 54-16 beating of Featherstone Rovers.

Both Castleford and St Helens boast eight current England internationals among their ranks, which means this Sunday’s encounter will feature the country’s elite women’s rugby league players.

Head coach Lindsay Anfield spoke about this upcoming fixture and said: “We’re looking forward to this game. After a good start to the season we have built a bit of momentum and hopefully that will help us ahead of a very tough game with Saints.

“Thankfully we had a weekend off, which has definitely been beneficial. After an incredibly busy schedule in April we did look really sluggish in our previous game against Leeds.

“I think there is still a lot of room for improvement. From watching Saints this season, it’s clear that we will have to play our absolute best if we are to get anything out of this game.”

Last time the Tigresses faced Saints, it was the white and reds who picked up a 24-14 victory at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Earlier on that season, Castleford did eliminate St Helens from the Challenge Cup after beating the visitors 30-16 in the quarter-final.

This latest instalment of the Castleford – Saints rivalry will take place at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Kick off for this clash of the titans has been set at 1pm with the OurLeague App streaming the match live.

Head to head record:

Friday, September 28, 2018 – St Helens 24-14 Castleford Tigers (Super League)

Sunday, July 1, 2018 – Castleford Tigers 30-16 St Helens (Challenge Cup)

Sunday, June 17, 2018 – Castleford Tigers 14-14 St Helens (Super League)