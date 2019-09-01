Castleford Tigers Women run in 15 tries in win over local rivals Featherstone Rovers

Castleford Tigers Women stayed ahead in the race for the league leaders shield and maintained their 100 per cent Women’s Super League record with a third win of the year against local rivals Featherstone Rovers Ladies.

The Tigresses were at their attacking best as they ran in 15 tries to run out 74-8 winners at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

They were ahead from the second minute when Kelsey Gentles crossed for the opening try and were 16-0 to the good inside 15 minutes with Lucy Eastwood, Gentles again and Maisie Lumb all going over in a fantastic start for the home team.

Rhiannion Marshall scored two more tries and Georgia Roche also touched down to help Castleford to a 34-0 half-time lead.

The hosts’ attacking prowess was shown again early in the second half with Marshall and Gentles both completing hat-tricks.

Featherstone briefly hit back to score a try, but they were soon back defending and their defence was breached when Grace Field powered over.

Roche and Lumb then added their second tries before Jasmine Cudjoe scored to keep the Tigresses’ good work going.

Katie Hepworth replied for Rovers only for Cas to have the final word with tries by Cudjoe again and Roche, who became the third home player to complete a hat-trick.