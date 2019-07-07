Castleford Tigers Women set for Challenge Cup final repeat after thrashing Wakefield Trinity

Castleford Tigers Women celebrate reaching the Challenge Cup final.
The 2019 Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final will be a repeat of last season’s all-Yorkshire affair between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos after both won through their semis.

Castleford earned their place in the final with a dominating display in a ruthless 100-0 win against Wakefield Trinity Ladies while the Rhinos beat St Helens 16-10.

The final will be played at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27 – part of a triple-header alongside the men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC, and St Helens and Halifax.

Castleford have attracted a significant following during 2019 and the Leeds' growing popularity will be further enhanced by this semi-final success. Accordingly, the RFL will be allocating a share of triple-header tickets specifically to the team competing in the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

The Women's Challenge Cup Final will kick off at 11.15am. ​

In their semi-final the Tigresses ran in 19 tries and notched a century of points without reply as they showed why they are unbeaten in 2019.

They treated more than 900 spectators to more than a point-a-minute spectacle at the Mobile Rocket Stadium and had already raced in for 10 of the tries by half-time.

Grace Field, Frankie Townend and two by Tara Stanley, all converted, made it 24-0 after 20 minutes.

Castleford showed no sign of stopping there as Kelsey Gentles, Townend, Emma Lumley, Georgia Roche and Sinead Peach (two) all crossed the whitewash to give the Tigers a massive 58-0 half-time lead.

Lindsay Anfield’s side continued to prove too strong for their neighbours after the break as they went on to score a further eight tries.

Recent signing Townend grabbed her third and fourth of the afternoon, with both Maisie Lumb and Stanley also both completing hat-tricks.

Shona Hoyle, Roche and Esme Reynolds completed the try scoring as the Tigresses ended up with their century of points.