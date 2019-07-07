Castleford Tigers Women set for Challenge Cup final repeat after thrashing Wakefield Trinity

The 2019 Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final will be a repeat of last season’s all-Yorkshire affair between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos after both won through their semis.

Castleford earned their place in the final with a dominating display in a ruthless 100-0 win against Wakefield Trinity Ladies while the Rhinos beat St Helens 16-10.

The final will be played at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27 – part of a triple-header alongside the men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC, and St Helens and Halifax.

Castleford have attracted a significant following during 2019 and the Leeds' growing popularity will be further enhanced by this semi-final success. Accordingly, the RFL will be allocating a share of triple-header tickets specifically to the team competing in the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final.

The Women's Challenge Cup Final will kick off at 11.15am. ​

In their semi-final the Tigresses ran in 19 tries and notched a century of points without reply as they showed why they are unbeaten in 2019.

They treated more than 900 spectators to more than a point-a-minute spectacle at the Mobile Rocket Stadium and had already raced in for 10 of the tries by half-time.

Grace Field, Frankie Townend and two by Tara Stanley, all converted, made it 24-0 after 20 minutes.

Castleford showed no sign of stopping there as Kelsey Gentles, Townend, Emma Lumley, Georgia Roche and Sinead Peach (two) all crossed the whitewash to give the Tigers a massive 58-0 half-time lead.

Lindsay Anfield’s side continued to prove too strong for their neighbours after the break as they went on to score a further eight tries.

Recent signing Townend grabbed her third and fourth of the afternoon, with both Maisie Lumb and Stanley also both completing hat-tricks.

Shona Hoyle, Roche and Esme Reynolds completed the try scoring as the Tigresses ended up with their century of points.