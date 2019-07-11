Castleford Tigers Women set up redemption bid with semi-final thrashing

Castleford Tigers Women ran riot in Wakefield as they sealed their place in the Challenge Cup final with a 100-0 win over Trinity at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

The Tigresses will now take on Leeds Rhinos at the University of Bolton Stadium in a repeat of last year’s final – a game which Castleford lost 20-14.

The scoreboard tells the story of Castleford Tigers Women's game against Wakefield Trinity Ladies. Picture: Melanie Allatt

This ‘dream’ final was secured following a 19-try thrashing of Wakefield Trinity Ladies when 913 fans turned out to watch a ruthless performance from the Tigresses.

Tara Stanley, Frankie Townend and Maisie Lumb all claimed hat-tricks as the visitors proved too strong for their local rivals.

Wakefield enjoyed a good opening five minutes and even forced an early error from the Tigresses. However, once Castleford found their feet, there was simply no stopping them.

With eight minutes on the clock, Stanley opened the scoring. A surging 40-metre run from the full-back was a sign of things to come.

Four minutes later Grace Field powered through the heart of Wakefield’s defence to help the Tigers take a 12-0 lead.

Stanley then collected a Trinity kick and dashed over 70 metres to score a sensational individual effort.

The full-back went from scorer to provider in the next passage of play as her crossfield kick teed up Townend who scored her first try for Cas.

That effort kick started a particularly ruthless spell for the Tigresses which saw them score five tries in 12 minutes. In that time, Sinead Peach managed to score a brace while further efforts courtesy of Georgia Roche and Emma Lumley put the Tigresses 58-0 up at half-time.

The bookies were offering Wakefield a 50-point start before the game, but by the interval many knew that a potential century was on the cards.

Townend completed her hat-trick just a few minutes into the second half. Moments later the former Oulton Raidettes and Leeds Rhinos player scored her fourth.

Lindsay Anfield then introduced 17-year-old Lumb to the field. It did not take long before the youngster also found the tryline.

Moments later, Lumb was at it again. Once again, the Tigers worked the ball out to the 17-year-old who slotted away the finish neatly in the corner.

Stanley completed her hat-trick with yet another sensational drive. Not long after, Lumb completed her treble.

Tries from Shona Hoyle and a second for Georgia Roche took Castleford’s total to 96. The century was completed on the 79th minute mark when another 17-year-old, Esme Reynolds, finished a well-worked move.

With Castleford set to take over 500 fans to Bolton for the final, they will be hoping for redemption this time round.

Tigresses head coach Anfield is looking forward to a replay of last year’s final.

She said: “I’m very happy with the way our girls performed. They now have their sights on the final and a chance at getting redemption from 12 months ago.

“It’s been a long time since Castleford, as a club, have won silverware so hopefully we can take a good number of travelling support with us to Bolton.”

Kick-off times at Bolton on Saturday, July 27 are:

Coral Women’s Challenge Cup Final. Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – 11.15am

Coral Challenge Cup Semi-Final. Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – 2pm

Coral Challenge Cup Semi-Final. St Helens v Halifax – 4.30pm

Wakefield Trinity Ladies 0-100 Castleford Tigers Women

Tries:Tara Stanley (8, 15, 63), Grace Field (11), Frankie Townend (20, 28, 43, 49), Kelsey Gentles (24), Sinead Peach (32, 39), Emma Lumley (35), Georgia Roche (37, 72), Maisie Lumb (57, 60, 67), Shona Hoyle (70), Esme Reynolds (78)

Goals: Tara Stanley 10/14, Claire Garner 2/5.

Half-time: 0-58

Attendance: 913.