Castleford Tigers Women shine as Yorkshire win Origin match

A total of eight Castleford Tigers players were involved as Yorkshire claimed a memorable 14-8 victory over Lancashire in the Origin game.

Rhiannion Marshall played a starring role as the loose forward led from the front and produced a sensational try for the white rose.

Rhiannion Marshall lines up a kick for Yorkshire.

Featherstone Rovers were also represented in the ‘War of the Roses’ with Katie Hepworth playing for the Yorkshire side.

Lancashire took the lead on 20 minutes when Tara Jones sneaked over from dummy-half.

Castleford star Sinead Peach hit back for Yorkshire, the hooker producing a carbon copy of the first try as she slid underneath the Lancashire defence from dummy-half. A successful conversion from Marshall put the white rose 6-4 in front.

In what proved to be a physical encounter, Yorkshire were beginning to get the better of their counterparts and their efforts were rewarded as Bradford Bulls centre Amy Hardcastle powered her way over.

With Yorkshire 10-4 up at the break, Shaun Briscoe’s Lancashire side were keen to make a good start to the second half.

However, that strategy went straight out of the window as Marshall produced a sensational individual try. As the loose forward gained possession around 10 metres from the tryline, she dummied a kick and burst through a gap in Lancashire’s defence.

Women of Steel Georgia Roche missed the following conversion, but the whites still had a comfortable 10-point lead.

The level of physicality began to increase as the clock ticked closer towards the final hooter. But, despite Lancashire’s best efforts, they were unable to capitalise on chances.

This was the case until the 68th minute when eventually, the reds found a breakthrough. Georgia Wilson touched down on the right edge following a world class offload by Castleford’s Tara Stanley.

That was as good as it got for Lancashire, though, with Yorkshire enjoying another women’s Origin success.

Castleford women are back in action tonight at home to Featherstone Rovers ladies in the Challenge Cup at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, 7pm.