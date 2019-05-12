Castleford Tigers Women triumph in top of table clash with St Helens

Castleford Tigers Women maintained their perfect winning record as they became the first team to beat St Helens Ladies in the Women's Super League.

In front of more than 800 supporters at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle the Tigresses ran out 30-14 winners to stay top of the table.

Tara Stanley gave the team a dream start with the opening try after just four minutes, which she converted.

But St Helens, who had also won all their previous games this season, dug in and hit back to lead with two tries, one of which was converted, to lead 10-6.

Cas were only behind for three minutes, though, as Stanley raced over for her second try with a superb run to the line.

And they were 14-10 ahead by half-time with Georgia Roche finishing off a good passing move.

The first score of the second half was always going to be huge and it went to the Tigresses when Rhiannion Marshall sold a smart dummy to help her get over the line. Stanley's goal made it 20-10.

Saints' cause was not helped when Channy Crowl was sent-off eight minutes from time and Cas went further ahead through Emma Lumley.

The visitors did get over the line again with their third try before the Tigresses had the final word with Roche showing good footwork to collect her second try of the game.