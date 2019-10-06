Castleford Tigers Women win through to play Leeds Rhinos in Grand Final

Castleford Tigers Women will play West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos in the Women's Super League Grand Final after coming through their play-off semi in good style at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

In front of a crowd of 1,449, the Tigresses beat reigning champions Wigan Warriors 34-4 and will now face a rematch with their Challenge Cup final conquerors the Rhinos in next Friday's final to be played at St Helens' Totally Wicked Stadium.

Castleford were pushed initially as they only led 4-0 just before the half-hour mark and 14-4 at the break, but their extra class told in the second period.

Tara Stanley put them ahead early on and further tries by Maisie Lumb and Stanley again, both following kicks, plus a Stanley conversion made it 14-0.

Wigan hit back with a try by Georgia Wilson just before the break, but they were blown away in the second half and found it hard to make headway against some crunching tackles by the hosts.

Sinead Peach powered over for a try that was converted by Stanley to stretch the lead to 16 points before Frankie Townend crossed after the position had been set up by Tamzin Renouf who came up with a ball steal. Stanley converted to make it 26-4 after 61 minutes.

Two tries in two minutes then put the icing on the cake as Lumb and Tamzin Renouf went over and the celebrations could begin.

More from the game and prospects for Castleford Tigers Women in their big final in Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express