Castleford Tigers won’t challenge Paul McShane’s one-game ban

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will not challenge hooker Paul McShane’s one-match suspension.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel issued a one-game penalty notice after charging McShane with a grade B offence of dropping with his knees on to Warrington Wolves’ Tom Lineham in the 44th minute of Tigers’ 27-18 win on Sunday.

Daryl Powell.

Castleford have no game this weekend, due to the Coral Challenge Cup quarter-finals, so McShane will miss the visit to Hull KR on Sunday, August 4.

He could appeal, but would risk the ban being increased by the RFL’s disciplinary committee.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell confirmed: “We will accept it.”

He said: “It was an awkward challenge, I don’t think there was any malice in it.

“It’s one of those things we will have to cop.”

McShane was the only player charged from Betfred Super League round 23.

Powell added: “I am a bit concerned that [Warrington’s Lama] Tasi didn’t get pulled.

“He took Pete Mata’utia’s legs away when kicking the ball which is pretty dangerous.

“But from our perspective it is what it is, we will cop it and move on.”

The panel’s report on Tasi stated: “Player runs with speed to make tackle on kicker demonstrating wrapping motion to tackle. Player approaches low and opponent lands on his side. Player is committed to contact on opponent and has no opportunity to withdraw. Onfield penalty sufficient.”

The review panel also looked at possible incidents of a dangerous throw by McShane on Bryson Goodwin in the 16th minute and alleged dangerous contact with Josh Charnley a minute before half-time, but decided against taking further action.

Powell reported no major injury worries from the game and said: “It’s back-to-back wins which we’ve not been great at this year.

“It is a bit of consistency and our attitude and toughness was great. It was a really good performance from us, defensively we were excellent and with the ball we’re looking more fluent every week.”