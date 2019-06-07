Castleford Tigers 'won't stop' until silverware is out of their reach, insists Adam Miler

Forward Adam Milner says that Castleford Tigers are still full of belief despite their recent poor form.

The Tigers sit in fifth spot and have lost four of their last five fixtures but Milner insists that they “won’t stop” until silverware is out of their reach.

Cas host Huddersfield Giants tomorrow, knowing that a victory could move them into fourth, if Salford Red Devils win at Hull FC.

“I think a lot of people have probably written us off already.” Milner said.

“We believe we can do something this year and we won’t stop until there’s nothing else we can do.

“We have had a break and come back in with a fresh mindset and fresh attitude and we’ve trained really well.

“Hopefully we’ll kick start our season now.”

He added: “We are still in a decent position, in fifth.”

“There’s a cluster of teams all around the same points.

“St Helens and Warrington are leading the way a little bit, but if we string a couple of wins together and find some consistent form it puts us right in there, in a really good position.”

Huddersfield had a stunning 55-2 win at Anfield last month against Hull FC.

Milner feels that the Giants are one of Super League’s form sides, but will always back Castleford on home soil.

“We’ve previewed them this week and they are a strong outfit,” he said.

“They’ve got a massive forward pack and also massive threats on the edges.

“They probably are one of the form teams in the competition at the moment, but we are at home, we’ve got a few home games coming up and we are certainly looking to win all of them.”

Meanwhile, the loose forward, who has also been deployed at hooker in Paul McShane’s absence has enjoyed the recent free weekend.

He added: “The break has been massive for me.

“I have enjoyed it and I am looking forward to sort of starting my season now and really getting into the back end of the year.”