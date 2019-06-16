Castleford Tigers’ youth development in the spotlight at Supporters Club event

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club are hosting a youth development performance evening on Tuesday at the MAH Jungle’s Signs and Designs Restaurant, starting at 7.30pm.

Sponsored by Aysgarth Falls Hotel and Glasshus Facades, the event will give fans a chance to find out all that is happening in the club’s youth department as well as the opportunity to speak to three of the current academy stars.

The evening will also involve a presentation from Tigers’ talent development manager Darren Higgins while other guests are U19s coach Tony Smith U19s and three players, Lewis Peachey, Jake Sweeting and Taylor Cartwright.

It will be the ideal opportunity to find out what the club does to find and develop the next Tigers player in a question and answer session.

Members £1, non-members £3, with raffle and 2019 membership available on the night.