Bradford Bulls sign former Castleford and Featherstone player Hitchcox

Bradford Bulls have snapped up Australian outside back Jy Hitchcox on a two-year deal following his release by Castleford Tigers.

Originally joining Bradford on loan in April, before being recalled by parent club Castleford Tigers, the winger returned to help the Bulls seal victory in the play-off Grand Final with a hat-trick and bounce back to the Betfred Championship.

Since returning to the Bulls back in September, Hitchcox bagged nine tries in five appearances for the club and has been crucial in the promotion campaign.

Bulls chairman Andrew Chalmers is delighted with the capture of the utility-back, who was a popular figure at Castleford and previously played for Featherstone Rovers.

He said: “Recruitment and retention is generally a good reflection of how a club is growing and building. On that basis we are obviously really pleased with our business the past few months.

“To add a player of Jy’s standing to our strong squad for 2019 is really exciting and we’re pleased to deliver recruitment of this quality to our supporter base in return for their loyalty and support week to week and through our season ticket program.

“Jy was a huge influence on the squad during his time on loan at the club this season, he has played in Super League Grand Finals, and demonstrated as recently as the play-off final that he can finish tries and impact a game as well as any outside back in the league.

“We also have the added bonus of Jy having a strong relationship with Jake Webster. For Bradford Bulls fans to be coming along to Odsal next season to watch exciting players of this quality representing their club is exactly what we have been striving to offer.”

Hitchcox Tweeted: “Excited for my new challenge with @OfficialBullsRL - looking forward to playing a role in taking this club back where it belongs.”