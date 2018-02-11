Cas Forum presentation night is a big success

Castleford Tigers Super League Club Forum’s presentation and race night proved a success when held at the Roundhill Club, Castleford.

The event was sponsored by Trust Ford Castleford and Bedspredz Poultry and was well attended by families and the four junior rugby clubs, which the Forum currently sponsors.

Presentations were made to the four teams – Cutsyke Raidettes U12s girls team; Castleford Panthers U12s; Kippax Welfare U11s; and Lock Lane U9s – who received £1,800 between them.

The Panthers also received the Stephen Sweeting Memorial Shield for the team winning the season long MOM award and Calvin Sandhu with the Kev Woodhead Trophy for the MOM award. Further funds were raised to help support amateur and junior RL teams in the area.