Castleford boss calls for fans’ backing

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has urged fans to get behind the team in numbers and volume when they take on Hull FC in a big game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday.

Powell sensed that there was a nervous feel round the ground for the opening home game against Widnes and is hoping increased backing from the terraces can help inspire his players to find their best form.

In contrast to their brilliant start to the 2017 season the Tigers have stuttered so far this year with a heavy defeat at St Helens and a narrow win over Widnes Vikings and head coach Powell believes patience from everyone is going to be the key to a successful follow-up campaign.

He told the Express: “There has been a bit of nervousness. We haven’t started as well as we wanted to and there’s an expectation around us – sometimes that’s hard to fulfil.

“I just think there’s a bit of patience needed and we just want that buzz of an atmosphere that really helps us.

“Quietness creates edge and we don’t want it to be edgy, I just want the fans to realise everybody’s working hard and get behind the team like they can.

“I remember when I first came to the club everybody said the fans would be happy if they see that people are working hard and they do. The thing is it’s grown to everybody wanting a little bit more than that now and we are trying to supply that.”

Long standing rivalries between Cas and Hull usually make games between them at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle red hot affairs with a large away support also helping to raise the noise level and Powell is expecting more of the same on Saturday.

He said: “Hull are well supported, you only have to look at how many they took to Australia, something like 2,000, and it’s always a good atmosphere when we play them at Castleford.

“We’ve been pretty close as teams on the league ladder for a few years now and they’ve been a tough team to beat so there should be a real buzz.

“It’s a big game, Hull are a good side, it will be really competitive.

“We can’t take anything for granted. The fact that they have been in Australia matters little, it’s about how we perform and it’s a key game for us.

“We’re looking to improve on what we’ve delivered so far and see this game as a good opportunity.”