Castleford boss: We need to be as desperate to win as Catalans

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is expecting a tough challenge for his side from a resurgent Catalans Dragons team.

The Dragons are fighting to avoid finishing in the bottom four and having to go through the Middle 8s and have recovered from a shaky start this season to record some big wins in recent weeks.

“They’re fighting back aren’t they?” said Tigers head coach Powell.

“They started off not great. They had the World Cup that really dented them and that made life difficult for them.

“But they are fighting back now and you look at the seven, eight, nine positions and it’s a battle. Leeds are in there. They play Wigan this week and that could be a real tough game for them if they get beat there.

“Then Huddersfield are playing all right and winning games, Catalans are playing all right and battling and winning games. They have a lot of good players so they should be. They’ll be tough opposition.

“They are desperate for points and we have to be the same. We’ve shown that we are. The last three weeks we beat Warrington, had no subs left for the last 20 mins against Hull KR then beat Wigan. We’re showing that and want to do it again this week.”

Powell believes Catalans have plenty of dangermen in their ranks.

He added: “I think their pack is a big physical pack; people like Bosquet, McIlorum in the middle of it all and Remi Casty are big, big men. Drinkwater has come over and given them a little bit of direction after they lost Luke Walsh earlier in the year.

“In the outside backs Gigot is pretty good at the back and people like David Mead in the centre and Williame are threats and they are playing well.

“Greg Bird is a bit of a cornerstone for them in terms of his attitude; he is a tough, tough player.

“They are a good side and playing really strong at the moment and winning games. They’ll want to stay consistent and really put the pressure on us. We have to go with the confidence that we can get through 80 minutes in good condition.”