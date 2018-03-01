Castleford boss: We need to keep on improving

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell is looking for further improvement from his team when they travel across to play Hull KR at KCOM Craven Park tonight.

Powell was pleased with the way the Tigers saw off the other Hull side last weekend to make it back to back home victories after the opening round horror show at St Helens and wants to see that form transferred to an away game now.

He said: “Everybody was jumping up and down after the St Helens game. It was a poor performance, but I think we’ve learned from that.

“We’re moving on and we just need to keep on improving.

“We haven’t been fantastic so far, but we’re getting better and that’s the key.

“We’re on a bit of a slow-burner at the moment and can feel a lot more confident after beating Hull.

“It was a key game for us. If you lose that game you’re under a fair bit of pressure going into this one.

“We have responded well over the last couple of weeks to what happened to us in round one.”

Hull KR were well beaten at Salford last week, but the Cas head coach is expecting to face a fired up team who will present a tough challenge.

He said: “It’s always tough going to Hull KR.

“They lost last week, but they’ve played some pretty smart games and been close. They were excellent against Catalans the week before so we know we need to play well there.

“They tend to be a different side at home and there’s a lot of confidence in front of their own fans.

“I saw what Shaun Lunt had to say and it pretty much means you’re going to get a good response from them and it’s going to be a tough game for us.”

Tigers stand-off Jamie Ellis is set to face the team he helped to win promotion last season and Powell is backing the half-back to continue his impressive form against another of his former teams, Hull FC, last weekend.

He added: “I think he’s always been a good player.

“When he’s playing with confidence then he’s a real challenge. He’s a natural footballer and I think he showed some of that last week.

“When he ran with the ball he was a threat, his passing game created two tries and he got an assist with a kick as well.

“I’ve always rated him as a player and if we can keep him playing well he’ll be great for us.

“The challenge of Jake Trueman early on has really driven him to push his game on and I think the competition in the halves this year is going to be a good one.

“Obviously I didn’t pick him for round one. He found it tough to be honest, but he’s found a little bit of a groove. I think he’ll thrive (at Hull KR).”